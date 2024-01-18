Patriots WR coach Troy Brown to serve on 2024 Senior Bowl staff

The New England Patriots will be represented at the 2024 Senior Bowl, as wide receivers coach Troy Brown will be the offensive coordinator for the American Team,

This isn’t Brown’s first go-around with collegiate all-star games. He served on the coaching staff in last year’s East-West Shrine Bowl game.

He has served on the Patriots’ coaching staff as wide receivers coach since 2021. He was a decorated receiver for the Patriots organization as a player from 1993-2007.

Brown could play a part in providing stability to Jerod Mayo, who will be entering his first season as the Patriots’ head coach. The real legwork begins at the Senior Bowl, where multiple prospects will have an opportunity to impress NFL coaches.

The Senior Bowl will take place on February 3 at the University of South Alabama. Along with Brown, the American Team will also consist of Tennessee Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams, Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach Ephraim Banda and New York Giants assistant special teams coach Mike Adams.

