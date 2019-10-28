As N'Keal Harry draws closer to making his NFL debut, Joe Judge and the Patriots aren't revealing where they plan to play the rookie wideout once he takes the field.

With Josh Gordon out of the equation and the recent acquisition of Mohamed Sanu, the Patriots have loaded up on inside receiving threats to go with Julian Edelman and James White. Harry was selected in the first round and played outside throughout his college career, but nobody will say whether he's been practicing out there.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I could tell you but I'd have to kill you," Judge said when asked where the rookie has been taking his reps.

If Harry doesn't set up on the outside in his debut it'd be pretty surprising given his draft selection, positional history AND the Patriots' depth at wide receiver. But would I put it past Bill Belichick to throw the Ravens a curveball on Sunday Night Football? No. No, I would not.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots WR coach Joe Judge won't reveal where N'Keal Harry's been practicing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston