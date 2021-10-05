It looks like linebacker Jamie Collins will be signing with the Patriots for a third time.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots are working toward a deal that will bring Collins back to New England. Collins was released by the Lions last week after the team opted to go in a different direction on defense.

Collins was a 2013 second-round pick in New England and spent the first three-plus seasons of his career with the team. He was traded to Cleveland during the 2016 season and signed a four-year contract with the Browns after the season, but returned to the Patriots after being released in March 2019.

Collins signed a three-year deal with the Lions last year and had 101 tackles in 14 starts. He started the first two games of the season, but a desire to go younger led the Lions to try to trade him before ultimately cutting him loose.

Patriots working on deal with Jamie Collins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk