Patriots worked out Nick Folk, plan to re-sign him

First, the Patriots were expected to re-sign Nick Folk. Then, there was some question about whether the kicker was healthy enough to return.

Now, comes word from Ian Rapoport of the NFL that Folk worked out for the team Friday, is healthy and will re-sign with the Patriots on Saturday.

Folk underwent an emergency appendectomy on Thanksgiving, and the Patriots cut him for Kai Forbath a day later. Forbath missed an extra point against the Texans, and the Patriots gave him the boot.

The team practiced without a kicker this week after an unsuccessful waiver claim for Chase McLaughlin, who was awarded to the Colts.

Folk went 7-of-9 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in three games with New England.