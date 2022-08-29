Patriots worked out four free agents following preseason game vs. Raiders

Patriots worked out these four free agents over the weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots continue to monitor the free agent market for players who might be a fit on the 53-man roster or practice squad during the 2022 NFL season.

The Patriots worked out the following four free agents on Sunday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:

Dazz Newsome, WR

Tyrone Wheatley, OT

Derek Kerstetter, OT

Bubba Bolden, DB

Newsome was a sixth-round pick of the Bears earlier this year and tallied 54 receptions for 684 yards and six touchdowns at the University of North Carolina last season. Wheatley has spent time with the Bears and Las Vegas Raiders but hasn't played in an NFL game yet. Kerstetter went undrafted but made 49 starts at the University of Texas and was named to the first-team All-Big 12 squad in 2021. Bolden is another undrafted rookie who played in 18 games over the last two seasons for Miami (FL).

All 32 teams need to trim their roster from 80 players to 53 before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Patriots open the regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on the road Sunday, Sept. 11.