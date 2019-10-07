Patriots won’t activate Ben Watson, making him a free agent

The Patriots declined to activate tight end Benjamin Watson after his suspension, making him a free agent, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

They had until 4 p.m. ET to add him to the 53-player roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots paid him a $600,000 signing bonus but will pick up $2.06 million in salary cap space.

Watson, who turns 39 in December, hopes to continue his career, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports. Watson declined to speak with reporters Monday as he packed his belongings.

Watson became eligible to rejoin the team lats week after serving a four-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs. He practiced, but the Patriots opted not to activate him for Sunday’s game against Washington.

The Patriots have only Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo at the position.

LaCosse played 73 offensive snaps, while Izzo played 20. They combined for three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Some tight end named Rob Gronkowski, of course, still is out there. The Patriots might or might not be able to talk him out of retirement if they decide they want to add a tight end at some point in the season.