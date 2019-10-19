Patriots will be without Josh Gordon, two TEs against Jets

FOXBORO – The Patriots have nine players on this week's final injury report. Eight of them are offensive players and three of those players are out entirely.

Josh Gordon, who twisted his ankle and knee in ugly fashion during the Patriots win over the Giants, is one of them. He hasn't practiced all week and the wideout could be down a few more given how ugly the injury looked. Also down on Monday night will be tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo.

Izzo popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a concussion. The second-year tight end labored in the running game against the Jets. LaCosse was also injured against the Giants. Rex Burkhead, the Patriots most versatile back, leads the contingent of players questionable for the game against the Jets. Three other wideouts – Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and Gunner Olszewski – are all hurt as well.

Safety Patrick Chung is still dealing with a chest and heel injury. The Patriots' only healthy wideout going into this game is Jakobi Meyers.

