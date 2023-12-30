Patriots Wire staff picks and scores for Patriots-Bills game

The New England Patriots will try to keep the upset train rolling in Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Bailey Zappe and the Patriots offense put together a game-winning drive, which ended on a 56-yard field goal kick by rookie Chad Ryland to knock off the Denver Broncos at Mile High.

The victory silenced all of the tanking conspiracists and solidified the Patriots as a team that hasn’t lost the will to fight. Win or lose, they’ll bring the fight to the Bills on Sunday.

Granted, they’ll be catching a Bills team coming off three straight wins over the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and company will also be hell-bent on revenge for their earlier loss to the Patriots this season.

Here’s the round-up of picks from the Patriots Wire staff members for the game:

Jordy McElroy (6-9) – Patriots 10, Bills 27

Danny Jaillet (12-3) – Patriots 20, Bills 24

Cam Garrity (7-8) – Patriots 10, Bills 24

Michael Braithwaite (7-8) – Patriots 15, Bills 20

The Patriots will be missing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for this matchup, and on Saturday, they also downgraded safety Jabrill Peppers and receiver Kayshon Boutte as out.

The injury bug is only one of many problems the Patriots will have to somehow overcome to upset the Bills at Orchard Park.

