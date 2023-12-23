Patriots Wire staff picks and scores for Patriots-Broncos game

After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs at home last week, the New England Patriots go on the road for a Christmas Eve clash with another AFC West opponent in the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Broncos will finally be returning home for this matchup after a three-game road trip. They are 1-2 over that stretch, including last week’s blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.

Their playoff hopes haven’t been completely snuffed out just yet. So there’s still something to fight for in this game. Meanwhile, the Patriots are coming into this game with a 3-11 record, a banged-up roster and no hope of a postseason future.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re waving the white flag and calling it quits. They put up a better fight than anticipated against the Chiefs after upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. If they can run the ball effectively against Denver’s league-worst run defense, things could get interesting at Mile High.

Here’s the full round-up of Patriots Wire staff picks for the Week 16 matchup:

Jordy McElroy (6-8) – Patriots 17, Broncos 20

Danny Jaillet (12-2) – Patriots 17, Broncos 24

Cam Garrity (7-7) – Patriots 7, Broncos 13

Michael Braithwaite (7-7) – Patriots 13, Broncos 25

The Patriots have already ruled out wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and safety Jabrill Peppers for this game. They’ll also be missing tight end Hunter Henry, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and offensive tackle Conor McDermott.

It’s a significantly banged-up roster facing a desperate opponent on the road. What could possibly go wrong?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire