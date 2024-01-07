Patriots Wire staff picks and scores for Patriots-Jets game

A snowy Foxborough will serve as the backdrop for Sunday’s regular season finale between the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

If anything, the winter wonderland should make the game even more interesting between the AFC East division rivals. Both teams are playing for pride at this point, and none more so than the Patriots, who could be playing in their final game with Bill Belichick as head coach.

There has been endless speculation regarding his fate throughout the season, but there’s no question the legendary coach is on the hot seat after what could be the worst season in his career with the Patriots.

The good news is the Patriots haven’t shown an ounce of quit down the stretch. They’re a feisty team that put up a fight against the Buffalo Bills on the road, along with knocking off the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers in recent weeks.

But will it be enough to end the season on a high note by toppling the struggling Jets? Here’s the round-up of predictions from the Patriots Wire staff members for Sunday’s finale:

Jordy McElroy (7-9) – Patriots 21, Jets 13

Danny Jaillet (13-3) – Patriots 6, Jets 14

Cam Garrity (8-8) – Patriots 10, Jets 24

Michael Braithwaite (8-8) – Patriots 27, Jets 17

There is so much history tied up in this game for the Patriots that it clearly isn’t any ordinary matchup. If Belichick coaches elsewhere next season, this will be a game looked back on for years to come as the end of an era.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire