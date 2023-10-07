Patriots Wire staff game picks and scores for Patriots-Saints game

An ugly shellacking at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last week has the New England Patriots faced with a must-win game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

It would feel like a nail in the coffin to have the struggling Saints march right into Gillette Stadium in Week 5 and hand the Patriots their fourth loss of the season. New England is in desperate need of a rallying cry kind of performance, and they’ll have to do so without September NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month Christian Gonzalez and star linebacker Matthew Judon.

This game is expected to be mostly a defensive battle with both teams ranking near the bottom of the league in scoring offense. Here’s the full round-up of Patriots Wire staff picks for the Week 5 matchup:

Jordy McElroy (2-2) – Patriots 21, Saints 17

Danny Jaillet (4-0) – Patriots 17, Saints 27

Cam Garrity (2-2) – Patriots 17, Saints 14

Michael Braithwaite (1-3) – Patriots 16, Saints 15

Who do you have in Sunday's game? Can the Patriots overcome the losses on defense? How will Mac Jones respond to being benched for Bailey Zappe last week?

