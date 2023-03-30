Patriots Wire sees Julio Jones as a potential off-season addition for New England

We have reached the time of the year in which mock drafts and free agency signings own the headlines in the National Football League.

Several former Alabama football stars have already signed new deals this offseason, but plenty more are awaiting new contracts. One such player who has yet to sign a new deal for 2023 is the legendary Julio Jones.

Jones spent the 2022 season with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay but our friends over at Patriots Wire believe that Jones would be a good fit in Brady’s old home in New England.

While Jones is certainly in the twilight of his career, he is still more than serviceable and would be a quality option for former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to throw to.

Five veteran receivers that could help the Patriots in 2023. https://t.co/oVSI2I5T1k — The Patriots Wire (@Patriots_Wire) March 28, 2023

More Bama in NFL!

