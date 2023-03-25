Patriots Wire Podcast: Have the Patriots upgraded offensively?

The New England Patriots didn’t completely kick down the walls and start from scratch, but they are clearly nose-deep in an offensive remodeling project.

Can you blame them?

They were the worst team in the league in red zone touchdown scoring percentage in 2022, and the lack of explosive playmakers had opposing defenses lining up across from them without a fear in the world.

There’s hope all of that will change next season with Bill O’Brien taking over as offensive coordinator. The team also went out and signed wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Mike Gesicki and running back James Robinson to help out at the skilled positions.

But how much of an upgrade are the new-look Patriots, really? That’s what me and Ryan O’Leary discuss in this week’s Patriots Wire Podcast. We take a look back at the moves made by the team so far in free agency and the moves that might still come.

More Patriots Analysis!

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire