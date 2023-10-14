Patriots Wire Podcast: Should the Patriots make a QB change?

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is off to a worse start than anyone could have ever imagined this season.

The former first-round draft pick out of the University of Alabama has regressed painfully in the worst scoring offense in the NFL. He has thrown for 1,008 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions five games into the season.

It has been an offensive meltdown of epic proportions.

On one hand, Jones has to make better decisions with the ball in his hands, but on the other hand, the Patriots are bereft of the necessary talent that any decent quarterback would need to be successful. The receivers can’t separate, and the offensive line has been beaten to hell.

So, what now?

The Patriots could turn to backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, who isn’t any better, or perhaps, they could take their chances further down the depth chart with either Will Grier or rookie Malik Cunningham.

Ryan O’Leary and I discuss the Patriots’ options in the latest episode of the Patriots Wire Podcast. We also preview Sunday’s clash between Bill Belichick and Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels.

We want to hear from you. Be sure and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the topics. Should the Patriots hand the quarterback reins over to one of their backups? Or, is this more of a lack of offensive talent and less of a Mac Jones problem?

