Patriots Wire Podcast: What draft surprises do Patriots have in store?

And just like that, it’s draft week for the New England Patriots.

There have been a bunch of theories crafted over the last few months on what coach Bill Belichick might potentially do with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Will he go after a true No. 1 receiver so that quarterback Mac Jones will finally have the offensive weapons he needs to compete in a crowded AFC East division? Is offensive line the focus for a second straight year? Or, could there be a surprise in store with the Patriots possibly looking at drafting a running back or tight end in the first round?

In this pre-draft episode of the Patriots Wire Podcast, Ryan O’Leary and I discuss a multitude of different draft scenarios for the Patriots.

Who do you have the Patriots taking in the first round? Are you predicting any big surprises? We’ll be on top of all of the draft coverage live. So check back on Patriots Wire for updates.

