Patriots Wire Podcast: Bill Belichick, the Krafts and looming 2024 decision

The New England Patriots look like a team on autopilot at this point. Their season is going down the toilet with little hope of a turnaround.

The head coach may or may not be on the hot seat. The quarterback may or may not be the guy, and the team may or may not be on the verge of a complete rebuild.

It’s a confusing mess right now in New England.

Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft have some big decisions looming on the horizon for 2024 when it comes to their six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, Bill Belichick, and the future of the Patriots’ franchise. Is it time to move in a new direction?

Ryan O’Leary and I discuss the future for the Patriots, including topics on Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones. We also talk about what to make of backup quarterback Malik Cunningham’s role on the roster, along with breaking down the Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Should the Patriots keep Belichick on as a coach and relieve him of his duties as a general manager? Should they just move on altogether? Does it make sense to play Malik Cunningham more at quarterback?

