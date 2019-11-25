Will Patriots win AFC, reach Super Bowl? Deion Sanders gives confident take

The New England Patriots sit atop the AFC standings at 10-1, but if you listened to the criticism they've taken after Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys, you'd think the defending Super Bowl champions were fighting just to be in the playoff mix.

Sure, there are genuine concerns about the Patriots offense. Tom Brady is not playing at the level of an elite quarterback, the offensive line has battled injuries to several key players, the wide receiver depth has been tested by injuries and roster turnover, and the run game has been inconsistent. That said, the defense is the best unit in the league, particularly against the pass.

The Patriots' coaching advantage also is as strong as ever, and that was quite evident against the Cowboys when Bill Belichick outdueled his counterpart Jason Garrett.

So, should the Patriots still be the favorite to win the AFC and go to a fourth consecutive Super Bowl? Hall of Fame cornerback and current NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders is still a believer in the Pats.

"They'll go. They might not win, but they'll go," Sanders said Monday morning on NFL Network. "I believe in Tom Brady. They lost one game to superman playing quarterback. It's the only darn game they've lost -- against superman playing quarterback right now."

The Patriots still have a long way to go before locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race and securing homefield advantage, but they do have the inside track over the Baltimore Ravens.

Remember, the Patriots were in an even worse position late last season when they saw their streak of eight consecutive seasons with 12-plus wins end. Belichick and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels figured out how to improve the offense entering the playoffs, and the result was a sixth Super Bowl championship. Why should we believe 2019 will be any different?

