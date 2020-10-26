Patriots' WiFi going out is perfect metaphor for struggles vs. 49ers

Ali Thanawalla

WiFi going out during Shanahan's presser adds to Pats' woes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cam Newton and the WiFi at Gillette Stadium have something in common: They had trouble connecting Sunday.

After the 49ers manhandled Newton and the New England Patriots, 33-6, coach Kyle Shanahan was meeting with the media via a Zoom conference call when the connection dropped.

Yes, the WiFi went out at the Patriots' home stadium.

An hour earlier, Newton was benched by Patriots coach Bill Belichick after three ineffective quarters. The former NFL MVP completed 9 of 15 passes for 98 yards and was intercepted three times by the 49ers' defense.

With the loss to the 49ers, the Patriots now are 2-4 and have questions at quarterback. It was the worst home defeat for New England in the Belichick era.

The WiFi at Gillette Stadium was able to recover and make it through the rest of the postgame press conferences. It remains to be seen if the Patriots can mount their own recovery.