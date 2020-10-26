Patriots' WiFi going out is perfect metaphor for struggles vs. 49ers

WiFi going out during Shanahan's presser adds to Pats' woes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cam Newton and the WiFi at Gillette Stadium have something in common: They had trouble connecting Sunday.

After the 49ers manhandled Newton and the New England Patriots, 33-6, coach Kyle Shanahan was meeting with the media via a Zoom conference call when the connection dropped.

Yes, the WiFi went out at the Patriots' home stadium.

The #Patriots wifi connection coming out of Gillette Stadium apparently also got intercepted. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 25, 2020

The #49ers presser is cut off - as the wifi is as effective as the home team was on the field. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 25, 2020

The WiFi in Gillette Stadium just went out. The 49ers just sacked that place like the Romans did Carthage; or if this analogy fits better, like the barbarians sacked Rome — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 25, 2020

Just like #49ers defense silenced the #Patriots, Gillette Stadium's WiFi went down to mute Kyle Shanahan's presser after my opening question. Stand by for second effort. — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 25, 2020

An hour earlier, Newton was benched by Patriots coach Bill Belichick after three ineffective quarters. The former NFL MVP completed 9 of 15 passes for 98 yards and was intercepted three times by the 49ers' defense.

With the loss to the 49ers, the Patriots now are 2-4 and have questions at quarterback. It was the worst home defeat for New England in the Belichick era.

The WiFi at Gillette Stadium was able to recover and make it through the rest of the postgame press conferences. It remains to be seen if the Patriots can mount their own recovery.