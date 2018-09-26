Patriots work out wide receiver Jeremy Kerley

The Patriots brought in a familiar AFC East foe for a workout on Wednesday.

Free agent wide receiver Jeremy Kerley, who spent six seasons with the New York Jets and was released by the Buffalo Bills a few weeks ago, tried out for a spot on a New England team that could use some help at the receiver position.

The #Patriots continue to search for receiver help, working out veteran FA WR Jeremy Kerley, source said. The former #Jets draft pick was released by the #Bills a few weeks ago. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2018

Kerley's last full season was in 2016 with the 49ers, when the 29-year-old racked up 64 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns.

