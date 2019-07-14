Patriots wide receiver Braxton Berrios arrives early to training camp

The New England Patriots have a pretty wide open receiving corps heading into the 2019 season. At the moment, it seems that only Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry are locked into roles on the roster.

As a result of this, there are plenty of players on the team that could battle for roster spots. And one of them is Braxton Berrios.

Berrios, a 2018 sixth-round pick out of Miami, is entering his second season with the Patriots organization. And per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Berrios has already shown up for training camp ahead of both the veteran report date (July 24) and the rookie report date (July 21).

It makes sense that Berrios, a player who Reiss said "shined in spring practices" would want to get in some extra work ahead of camp. He missed his rookie season with an injury, so getting some extra reps could help build on the momentum he has built this offseason and further familiarize him with the New England system. And, of course, he'll want to show that he's dedicated to the team.

During his final college season at Miami, Berrios had 55 catches for 679 yards and nine touchdowns as one of the Hurricanes' top receivers. He also proved to be an excellent punt returner, averaging 15.9 yards per return as a senior and 10.4 yards in his four-year college career. That versatility could help give him an edge in the position battle, as Bill Belichick does value versatility.

Berrios will have plenty of competition at the receiver position. Phillip Dorsett, Dontrelle Inman, Maurice Harris, and Demaryius Thomas (if healthy) are all veteran options who could make the team, and that doesn't include special teams ace and listed receiver, Matthew Slater. But getting to camp early should give him a chance to continue to earn the trust of the Patriots' coaching staff and potentially find a role in the slot.

In his latest roster projection, our own Phil Perry had Berrios making the 53-man roster along with five other veterans. Click here for his full thoughts on the roster and Berrios' chances of making it in the receiving corps.

