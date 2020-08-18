The Patriots weren’t lying: The QB competition is, indeed, wide open

The New England Patriots are an organization built upon misdirection, among so many other things. Bill Belichick loves to mislead, whether it’s schematically disguising his defense, using play action to create bigger throwing lanes or endlessly praising a truly awful team in the week leading up to the matchup. At times, he intentionally sends the wrong message.

Maybe Belichick is misleading everyone once again when it comes to the quarterback competition. But his comments seem genuine for the most part. Belichick said every one of the quarterbacks would get a shot at competing for the starting job in training camp. That’s how he treats every position. That’s how he will treat quarterback, which seems to be an open job for the first time since 1992.

The Patriots’ quarterbacks split reps evenly for the first day of padded practice at training camp, according to reporters on the scene. It was one of many signals that there is no front-runner or previously-crowned winner. And the Patriots have done this. Tom Brady, of course, was the presumed starter for almost two decades. Even in 2016 with Brady heading on suspension, Jimmy Garoppolo seemed to win the job instantly, with Jacoby Brissett taking a developmental role.

But this year is different.

Another example? When the Patriots ultimately decided to let their quarterbacks speak with the media, the team elected to give them all at once — within minutes of one another. It could have been complicated to give one quarterback to the media first, second and third. So they didn’t create an order — the quarterbacks all spoke at once.

But now, after reporters attended practice, we have an order. Brian Hoyer took the first set of snaps in drills, followed by Jarrett Stidham, Cam Newton and Brian Lewerke. Even this ordering seems like a deferral. It seems to rank them by their experience in New England’s system (while also slowing the hype on Newton, one of the more touted free agent signings in recent memory). Newton is certainly the odds-on favorite to start — and maybe he’s even Josh McDaniels’ favorite, with the offensive coordinator privately chatting with Newton during one of Hoyer’s series of hurry-up offense.

Stidham had the best day on Monday. But that’s not what really matters. Every practice day may be important, but Belichick will be looking at which quarterback stacks good day after good day — and maybe even converts those good days into brilliant ones. (They have a high standard for quarterbacking in New England. (You’ve heard of Tom Brady.)) There are some indicators of who the Patriots are beginning to expect to win, with the team beginning to install new plays that highlight mobility, something Newton and Stidham have that Brady didn’t (and Hoyer doesn’t).

But we’re genuinely getting a position battle for the New England Patriots’ quarterback position. Belichick wasn’t lying.