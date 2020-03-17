Patriots were in on DeAndre Hopkins talks
Whether they keep Tom Brady remains to be seen, but the Patriots want to improve at wide receiver, and yesterday they tried to add a first-team All-Pro.
The Patriots were involved in trade talks to get Hopkins from Houston, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. The Cardinals apparently made a better offer.
Or at least the Cardinals made an offer the Texans liked better. Most of the commentary surrounding the Hopkins trade to Arizona has bashed Houston for getting just a second-round draft pick along with running back David Johnson. Considering how ineffective Johnson has been since his breakout 2016 season, and considering that he has a base salary of $10.2 million this season, it seemed unlikely the Cardinals could get much of anything for him in a trade. But apparently Texans coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien values him a lot more highly than most people do.
So O’Brien sent Hopkins to Arizona, and the Patriots are still looking for weapons — without knowing who their quarterback will be.
