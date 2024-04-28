Patriots welcomed WR Ja’Lynn Polk with epic ‘Polka King’ reference

The New England Patriots’ X account had some fun with the second-round selection of wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk by referencing a famous movie scene.

Gus Polinksi, who was played by legendary actor John Candy, was “The Polka King of the Midwest” in the first “Home Alone” movie. The character had one of the more memorable cameos in early 90s cinema.

Following the selection of Polk with the No. 34 overall pick, the Patriots’ X account saw it as the perfect opportunity to bring back the famous scene to welcome the rookie receiver to New England, where the team is working to add weapons around quarterback Drake Maye.

Time will tell if Polk will pan out on the field. Nevertheless, he has already given the Patriots’ X account some fun material to work with.

