Patriots Weekly: News, notes, and mandatory minicamp

It’s time to once again revive our Patriots Weekly column, a weekly look at the happenings surrounding the defending Super Bowl champions. It’s been an active offseason for the Patriots as we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2017 season.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Bills appear desperate to sign recently released WR, Jeremy Maclin

What’s Trending: Hank Williams Jr. returns to ESPN’s Monday Night Football

2017 Free Agency: 49ers sign LB, Elvis Dumervil on Monday; adds leadership and pass rush

NFL News: Giants’ WR, Roger Lewis, arrested last weekend; charged with OVI

The Latest: Ravens make splash by signing nickel CB, Brandon Boykin

Patriots’ Roster: Ranking the best and worst positional groups

Patriots’ News: OL Tony Garcia signs four-year deal with Patriots

Mandatory minicamp kicked off Tuesday

It was another rainy day in Foxboro as the Patriots returned to the practice field for the start of mandatory minicamp. First and foremost, the only two absences were Nate Solder and undrafted rookie, Andrew Jelks. The inclement weather caused some sloppy play from the entire offense, including the quarterbacks.

Jimmy Garappolo went 4-for-11 during 11-on-11 drills. Tom Brady was 13-of-17 and Jacoby Brissett was 8-of-13.

Rough day for Dwayne Allen (three drops in 11-on-11s) and Jimmy Garoppolo (4 of 18 in 11s). Brady was 13 of 17, Brissett 8 of 13. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 6, 2017





Despite the rough day on the field, Garappolo did speak to reporters afterward and said he is happy in New England and would be open to an extension. Tom Brady did not speak to the media. However, on the field, we caught a small glimpse of the Brady to Brandin Cooks connection. Albeit against no defenders.

More of this to come in the future? Tom Brady connects with Brandin Cooks as offense works against air (no defense). pic.twitter.com/rX32sI33LN — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 6, 2017





Rob Gronkowski looks ready to go

Gronkowski is now a perfect six-for-six in offseason workouts this season as he makes his way back from an injury that limited him to just eight games last year. Just a couple weeks ago the Patriots and Gronkowski agreed to a contract restructure that could escalate his 2017 salary. Now, he says he feels ‘100 percent’, ready to go and thankful to be back out on the football field.

“Just being able to compete, conditioning-wise, strength-wise, in the weight room, being out on the field with teammates, being able to play football, it’s great,” he said via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “It’s always important to me, whenever I get a little setback like that, to get back to where I need to be. I feel like I am — doing everything out here, competing. It’s fun.”

When Gronkowski is on the field and healthy, he is the most unstoppable force in the NFL. He will look to contribute for all 19 games next year, completing his first full season since his second year.

Rob Gronkowski arrives at practice — 6 straight for him this offseason. pic.twitter.com/n3VJFF12px — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 6, 2017





Jonathon Jones and the cornerbacks look good

The defense on a whole looked good, but the cornerbacks, most notably Jonathon Jones, had a strong day. Jones saw a lot of snaps as the third corner behind Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore according to Kevin Duffy of MassLive. The Auburn alum had consecutive pass breakups against Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola in 11-on-11 drills.

Second-year CB Jonathan Jones stood out. Had multiple pass breakups. Got the best of Brandin Cooks on one. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) June 6, 2017





Stephon Gilmore was able to get his hands on several balls. Most notably on a play against Chris Hogan. It’s early, but the cornerback group looks like one of the strongest units on this Patriots team. That is saying something when the team is as deep as the Patriots are currently constituted.

Bill Belichick speaks to the media

At a rainy day one of #Patriots mandatory minicamp Bill Belichick hoped everyone enjoys the weather “It’s nice” #WBZ pic.twitter.com/NX9uzIr7uw — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) June 6, 2017





Bill Belichick relished the sloppy weather as the Patriots opened day one-of-three in the rain.

“Well, we’re kind of working our way through the spring here,” said Belichick via Patriots.com. “This is our sixth practice, first one of minicamp but sixth one counting OTAs. Just trying to move things along in the right direction. I think the players have worked hard. We have a long way to go. We’ve got a lot to work on, so today will give us another step there in that preparation. Dealing with a little bit of weather, which is good. We can always use that, so I’m looking forward to having a good day out here today. I hope you all enjoy it. It’s nice.

Read More