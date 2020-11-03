Patriots Week 8 film review: Josh Uche’s debut is the only silver lining vs. Bills

For the first time since 2002, the New England Patriots (2-5) have lost four straight games. A 24-21 loss to the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills —and perhaps any chance at another division title — may have been clinched after Cam Newton fumbled the football, but there were other reasons for this painful loss.

Buffalo rushed for 190 yards on then ground, averaging five yards per carry, right through New England’s six-defensive back packages. The Patriots had six different members of their secondary play at least 93 percent of defensive snaps on Sunday, even with Stephon Gilmore and Kyle Dugger out with injuries.

And although the team did well in pass coverage (with help from the weather), they were run over on the ground.

We’ll break it all down for you here in our defensive film review for Sunday’s loss to the Bills.