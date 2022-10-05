Patriots Week 5 injury report: Mac Jones practices, Brian Hoyer absent
Patriots Week 5 injury report: Jones practices, Hoyer absent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones returned to practice Wednesday, but it's still unclear if he'll return to game action Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 5 matchup.
Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't play in the team's Week 4 defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Bailey Zappe played most of that Packers loss after backup Brian Hoyer left in the first quarter with a head injury.
Hoyer did not participate in practice Wednesday. Jones was a limited participant and Zappe practiced in full. Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell and tight end Jonnu Smith also didn't practice. Guy missed Sunday's Week 4 game, too.
The Lions had a bunch of players either not practice or take part in a limited capacity. Three important offensive players -- running back D'Andre Swift, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end T.J. Hockenson -- did not practice. Swift and St. Brown didn't play Week 4 due to their injuries.
Here's the first Week 5 injury report for both the Patriots and Lions.
New England Patriots (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
QB Brian Hoyer - Concussion
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Kyle Dugger - Knee
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip
FULL PARTICIPATION
None
Detroit Lions (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Chris Board - Knee
C Evan Brown - Ankle
WR Quintez Cephus - Foot
WR DJ Chark - Ankle
DL John Cominsky - Wrist
TE T.J. Hockenson - Hip
C Frank Ragnow - Foot
WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle
RB D'Andre Swift - Shoulder / Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring
T Taylor Decker - Knee
G Jonah Jackson - Finger
T Matt Nelson - Calf
K Austin Seibert - Right Groin
FULL PARTICIPATION
None