Patriots Week 5 injury report: Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith limited on Thursday

Patriots Week 5 injury report: Jones among eight Pats limited Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to work his way back from his ankle injury, but it's clear he still has a ways to go.
Jones was limited in Thursday's practice and while he's more mobile than last week, the high-ankle sprain still appears to be bothersome.
Seven others were limited for the Patriots on Thursday, including safety Kyle Dugger, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills, and safety Adrian Phillips. Tight end Jonnu Smith was upgraded to limited after missing practice on Wednesday with a ribs issue.
Veteran QB Brian Hoyer did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve with a concussion, per ESPN's Field Yates. That points toward rookie Bailey Zappe getting the start Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Gillette Stadium.
The Lions once again had several key players on their injury report, namely running back D'Andre Swift, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. They missed Thursday's practice while wideout D.J. Chark and tight end T.J. Hockenson were upgraded to limited participants.
Here's the first Week 5 injury report for both the Patriots and Lions.
New England Patriots (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
QB Brian Hoyer - Concussion
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Kyle Dugger - Knee
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle
OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip
FULL PARTICIPATION
None
Detroit Lions (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Chris Board - Knee
WR Quintez Cephus - Foot
DL John Cominsky - Wrist
T Matt Nelson - Calf
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle
RB D'Andre Swift - Shoulder / Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring
C Evan Brown - Ankle
WR DJ Chark - Ankle
DE Charles Harris - Groin
TE T.J. Hockenson - Hip
G Jonah Jackson - Finger
C Frank Ragnow - Foot
WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle
K Austin Seibert - Right Groin
FULL PARTICIPATION
None