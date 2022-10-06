Patriots Week 5 injury report: Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith limited on Thursday

Patriots Week 5 injury report: Jones among eight Pats limited Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to work his way back from his ankle injury, but it's clear he still has a ways to go.

Jones was limited in Thursday's practice and while he's more mobile than last week, the high-ankle sprain still appears to be bothersome.

Seven others were limited for the Patriots on Thursday, including safety Kyle Dugger, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills, and safety Adrian Phillips. Tight end Jonnu Smith was upgraded to limited after missing practice on Wednesday with a ribs issue.

Veteran QB Brian Hoyer did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve with a concussion, per ESPN's Field Yates. That points toward rookie Bailey Zappe getting the start Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Gillette Stadium.

The Lions once again had several key players on their injury report, namely running back D'Andre Swift, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. They missed Thursday's practice while wideout D.J. Chark and tight end T.J. Hockenson were upgraded to limited participants.

Here's the first Week 5 injury report for both the Patriots and Lions.

New England Patriots (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

QB Brian Hoyer - Concussion

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Kyle Dugger - Knee

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee

CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip

FULL PARTICIPATION

None

Detroit Lions (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Chris Board - Knee

WR Quintez Cephus - Foot

DL John Cominsky - Wrist

T Matt Nelson - Calf

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle

RB D'Andre Swift - Shoulder / Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION