Patriots Week 5 injury report: Two key offensive lineman ruled out vs. Texans

Patriots Week 5 injury report: Two key offensive lineman ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are officially in a real bad spot with their offensive line.

The team has released its injury report for Sunday afternoon's Week 5 road game against the Houston Texans, and two important offensive lineman won't play.

Starting right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) and starting right tackle Trent Brown (calf) have been ruled out. Two other starters -- left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu -- remain on the COVID-19 list but could still play versus the Texans if cleared.

Brown has not played since he left the first quarter of the Patriots' Week 1 game with a calf injury.

New England's secondary is banged up, too. Rookie cornerback Shaun Wade has been ruled out, while cornerback Jon Jones, safety Kyle Dugger and defensive back Jalen Mills all are listed as questionable.

Here are the full Week 5 injury reports for the Patriots and Texans.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-3)

OUT

T Trent Brown, Calf G Shaq Mason, AbdomenCB Shaun Wade, Concussion

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder DB Cody Davis, Knee S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring K Nick Folk, Left Knee CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-3)

OUT

RB Rex Burkhead, Hip QB Deshaun Watson, Not Injury Related

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

OL Marcus Cannon, Back WR Danny Amendola, Thigh