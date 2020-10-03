Patriots' Week 4 game vs. Chiefs postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Pats' game vs. Chiefs postponed due to positive COVID tests originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots won't be traveling to Kansas City on Saturday, after all.

The Patriots' Week 4 game vs. the Chiefs will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after members of both teams tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL announced Saturday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Tuesday is a "more likely" option.

The Patriots confirmed in a statement Saturday that one player has tested positive for COVID-19, and multiple reports suggested that player is quarterback Cam Newton, who reportedly has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

The Patriots said no other member of the team had tested positive as of Saturday.

Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu also tested positive for the virus, per reports.

The Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers also had to put their Week 4 game on hold after an outbreak on Tennessee's squad. It's unclear whether the Patriots -- who were scheduled to fly to Kansas City on Sunday -- will be able to play the Chiefs on Monday or Tuesday or have to reschedule for later in the season.