Patriots Week 3 injury report: Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry both limited in practice

Patriots Week 3 injury report: Edelman, Harry both limited in practice
The New England Patriots had a few important players who were limited or did not participate in Wednesday's practice ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Starting center David Andrews did not practice due to a hand issue. Running back James White also didn't participate.
A couple Patriots wide receivers, Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry, were limited in practice. Edelman and Harry played pivotal roles in the Patriots offense in Week 2 -- both set career highs with 179 receiving yards and 72 receiving yards, respectively.
The Raiders had seven players who didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, including the team's two-best offensive players, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller.
Here's the full Wednesday injury report for the Patriots and Raiders.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews (hand)
RB James White (not injury related)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
LB Brandon Copeland (knee)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
WR N'Keal Harry (ankle)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (2-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown (calf)
G Denzelle Good (thumb / illness)
G Richie Incognito (achilles)
RB Josh Jacobs (hip)
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral)
DE Carl Nassib (illness)
TE Darren Waller (knee)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Bryan Edwards (foot)
T Sam Young (groin)
FULL AVAILABILITY
S Johnathan Abram (shoulder)
CB Damon Arnette (wrist/thumb)
LB Corey Littleton (shoulder)
WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle)
WR Henry Ruggs III (knee)
G John Simpson (shoulder)