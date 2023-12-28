Patriots Week 17 injury report: 3 players miss practice on Wednesday
Injuries at safety are beginning to stack up for the New England Patriots with both Jabrill Peppers and Jalen Mills being listed as non-participants at Wednesday’s practice.
Peppers is still working his way back from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Mills is in concussion protocol, putting his availability in Week 17 in doubt.
Safety has been considered as one of New England’s strongest positions this season, but they could be another injury away from catastrophe.
Here are the full injury reports for both the Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Wednesday:
New England Patriots
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
OT Trent Brown
Illness
DNP
S Jalen Mills
Concussion
DNP
S Jabrill Peppers
Hamstring
DNP
Knee
LP
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
Knee
LP
DB Myles Bryant
Chest
LP
TE Hunter Henry
Knee
LP
Illness
LP
Knee
LP
Hamstring
LP
Ankle
LP
CB Shaun Wade
Hip
LP
T Tyrone Wheatley
Knee
FP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
Buffalo Bills
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DE Leonard Floyd
Wrist/Rib/Rest
DNP
Edge Von Miller
Vet Rest
DNP
Ankle
LP
DE A.J. Epenesa
Rib
LP
Shoulder
LP
S Micah Hype
Neck Stinger
LP
RB Ty Johnson
Shoulder
LP
Right Thumb
FP
DT DaQuan Jones
Pectoral
FP
DB Cam Lewis
Thumb
FP
Hamstring
FP
Knee
FP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
The Bills have suddenly emerged into one of the hottest teams in the league late in the season. Being shorthanded against a Josh Allen-led football team is never a good thing, and it could come back to bite the Patriots if that remains to be the case at kick-off.