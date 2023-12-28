Patriots Week 17 injury report: 3 players miss practice on Wednesday

Injuries at safety are beginning to stack up for the New England Patriots with both Jabrill Peppers and Jalen Mills being listed as non-participants at Wednesday’s practice.

Peppers is still working his way back from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Mills is in concussion protocol, putting his availability in Week 17 in doubt.

Safety has been considered as one of New England’s strongest positions this season, but they could be another injury away from catastrophe.

Here are the full injury reports for both the Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Wednesday:

New England Patriots

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Buffalo Bills

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

The Bills have suddenly emerged into one of the hottest teams in the league late in the season. Being shorthanded against a Josh Allen-led football team is never a good thing, and it could come back to bite the Patriots if that remains to be the case at kick-off.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire