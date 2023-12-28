Advertisement

Patriots Week 17 injury report: 3 players miss practice on Wednesday

Injuries at safety are beginning to stack up for the New England Patriots with both Jabrill Peppers and Jalen Mills being listed as non-participants at Wednesday’s practice.

Peppers is still working his way back from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Mills is in concussion protocol, putting his availability in Week 17 in doubt.

Safety has been considered as one of New England’s strongest positions this season, but they could be another injury away from catastrophe.

Here are the full injury reports for both the Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Wednesday:

New England Patriots

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

OT Trent Brown

Illness

DNP

S Jalen Mills

Concussion

DNP

S Jabrill Peppers

Hamstring

DNP

DL Christian Barmore

Knee

LP

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

Knee

LP

DB Myles Bryant

Chest

LP

TE Hunter Henry

Knee

LP

LB Anfernee Jennings

Illness

LP

CB Jonathan Jones

Knee

LP

ST Matthew Slater

Hamstring

LP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Ankle

LP

CB Shaun Wade

Hip

LP

T Tyrone Wheatley

Knee

FP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Buffalo Bills

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DE Leonard Floyd

Wrist/Rib/Rest

DNP

Edge Von Miller

Vet Rest

DNP

LB Terrel Bernard

Ankle

LP

DE A.J. Epenesa

Rib

LP

S Damar Hamlin

Shoulder

LP

S Micah Hype

Neck Stinger

LP

RB Ty Johnson

Shoulder

LP

LS Reid Ferguson

Right Thumb

FP

DT DaQuan Jones

Pectoral

FP

DB Cam Lewis

Thumb

FP

WR Justin Shorter

Hamstring

FP

LB Dorian Williams

Knee

FP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

The Bills have suddenly emerged into one of the hottest teams in the league late in the season. Being shorthanded against a Josh Allen-led football team is never a good thing, and it could come back to bite the Patriots if that remains to be the case at kick-off.

