Patriots Week 15 injury report: WR room gets healthier on Wednesday
The New England Patriots were back on the practice field on Wednesday, ahead of their Week 15 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was the only player listed as a “did not participate” on the injury report, but the receivers room got a significant lift with both DeVante Parker and rookie Demario Douglas on the practice field as limited participants.
Quarterback Bailey Zappe is going to need every offensive weapon at his disposal in a head-to-head matchup with Patrick Mahomes. So the possibility of getting Parker and Douglas back in the lineup is huge.
Stevenson is missed on the field, but Ezekiel Elliott showed how valuable he can be as the top running back in last Thursday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s the full injury report for both teams:
New England Patriots
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Ankle
DNP
Shoulder
LP
Shoulder
LP
OT Trent Brown
Ankle/Hand
LP
WR Demario Douglas
Concussion
LP
WR DeVante Parker
Knee
LP
Ankle
LP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
Pittsburgh Steelers
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
Shoulder
DNP
OL Donovan Smith
Neck
DNP
LB Leo Chenal
Illness
DNP
Illness
DNP
LB Nick Bolton
Wrist/Abdomen
LP
Knee
FP
Groin
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
Hip
FP
Concussion
FP
WR Justyn Ross
Not injury-related
FP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
The Chiefs are coming off back-to-back losses, and their offense is clearly struggling.
Running back Isiah Pacheco’s absence has especially hurt them. He was once again a non-participant at practice on Wednesday, which means his status will be worth monitoring as we get closer to Sunday’s game.