Patriots Week 15 injury report: WR room gets healthier on Wednesday

The New England Patriots were back on the practice field on Wednesday, ahead of their Week 15 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was the only player listed as a “did not participate” on the injury report, but the receivers room got a significant lift with both DeVante Parker and rookie Demario Douglas on the practice field as limited participants.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe is going to need every offensive weapon at his disposal in a head-to-head matchup with Patrick Mahomes. So the possibility of getting Parker and Douglas back in the lineup is huge.

Stevenson is missed on the field, but Ezekiel Elliott showed how valuable he can be as the top running back in last Thursday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s the full injury report for both teams:

New England Patriots

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status RB Rhamondre Stevenson Ankle DNP DL Christian Barmore Shoulder LP WR Kayshon Boutte Shoulder LP OT Trent Brown Ankle/Hand LP WR Demario Douglas Concussion LP WR DeVante Parker Knee LP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Ankle LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chiefs are coming off back-to-back losses, and their offense is clearly struggling.

Running back Isiah Pacheco’s absence has especially hurt them. He was once again a non-participant at practice on Wednesday, which means his status will be worth monitoring as we get closer to Sunday’s game.

