Patriots Week 15 injury report: WR room gets healthier on Wednesday

Jordy McElroy
·2 min read

The New England Patriots were back on the practice field on Wednesday, ahead of their Week 15 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was the only player listed as a “did not participate” on the injury report, but the receivers room got a significant lift with both DeVante Parker and rookie Demario Douglas on the practice field as limited participants.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe is going to need every offensive weapon at his disposal in a head-to-head matchup with Patrick Mahomes. So the possibility of getting Parker and Douglas back in the lineup is huge.

Stevenson is missed on the field, but Ezekiel Elliott showed how valuable he can be as the top running back in last Thursday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s the full injury report for both teams:

New England Patriots

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Ankle

DNP

DL Christian Barmore

Shoulder

LP

WR Kayshon Boutte

Shoulder

LP

OT Trent Brown

Ankle/Hand

LP

WR Demario Douglas

Concussion

LP

WR DeVante Parker

Knee

LP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Ankle

LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

RB Isiah Pacheco

Shoulder

DNP

OL Donovan Smith

Neck

DNP

LB Leo Chenal

Illness

DNP

S Mike Edwards

Illness

DNP

LB Nick Bolton

Wrist/Abdomen

LP

S Justin Reid

Knee

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Groin

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hip

FP

LB Drue Tranquill

Concussion

FP

WR Justyn Ross

Not injury-related

FP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

The Chiefs are coming off back-to-back losses, and their offense is clearly struggling.

Running back Isiah Pacheco’s absence has especially hurt them. He was once again a non-participant at practice on Wednesday, which means his status will be worth monitoring as we get closer to Sunday’s game.

