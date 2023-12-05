Patriots Week 14 injury report: Key offensive starters missing on Tuesday
It was back to work for the New England Patriots on Tuesday, following Sunday’s shutout loss at home to the Los Angeles Chargers.
There won’t be much time to sulk in defeat with a short turnaround ahead of a Thursday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Patriots released their injury report with their top-two offensive starters, wide receiver Demario Douglas and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, both listed as non-participants at practice. Stevenson is expected to miss “a few weeks” with a high ankle sprain, while Douglas has still yet to clear concussion protocol.
So there’s a very good chance that the Patriots will be without both players against the Steelers.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are preparing to start Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback with Kenny Pickett dealing with an ankle injury. That means it’ll likely be Bailey Zappe taking on Trubisky in this matchup.
Here’s the full injury report for both teams on Tuesday:
New England Patriots
Player
Injury
Tuesday
Game Status
WR Demario Douglas
Concussion
DNP
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Ankle
DNP
Shoulder
LP
LB Chris Board
Back
LP
Shoulder
LP
OT Trent Brown
Ankle/Hand
LP
WR DeVante Parker
Knee
LP
OL Riley Reiff
Knee
LP
Ankle
LP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
Pittsburgh Steelers
Player
Injury
Tuesday
Game Status
QB Kenny Pickett
Ankle
DNP
RB Najee Harris
Knee
DNP
Shoulder
DNP
Oblique
LP
Neck
LP
Groin
LP
DT Cam Heyward
Not injury-related (Rest)
LP
Shoulder
LP
Hand
FP
DT Montravious Adams Sr.
Ankle
FP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
The good news for the Patriots is Ezekiel Elliott no longer being on the injury report. With Stevenson out, Elliott will be the next man up to lead the offensive backfield against a terrifying Steelers defense.