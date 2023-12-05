Patriots Week 14 injury report: Key offensive starters missing on Tuesday

It was back to work for the New England Patriots on Tuesday, following Sunday’s shutout loss at home to the Los Angeles Chargers.

There won’t be much time to sulk in defeat with a short turnaround ahead of a Thursday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots released their injury report with their top-two offensive starters, wide receiver Demario Douglas and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, both listed as non-participants at practice. Stevenson is expected to miss “a few weeks” with a high ankle sprain, while Douglas has still yet to clear concussion protocol.

So there’s a very good chance that the Patriots will be without both players against the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are preparing to start Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback with Kenny Pickett dealing with an ankle injury. That means it’ll likely be Bailey Zappe taking on Trubisky in this matchup.

Here’s the full injury report for both teams on Tuesday:

New England Patriots

Player Injury Tuesday Game Status WR Demario Douglas Concussion DNP RB Rhamondre Stevenson Ankle DNP DL Christian Barmore Shoulder LP LB Chris Board Back LP WR Kayshon Boutte Shoulder LP OT Trent Brown Ankle/Hand LP WR DeVante Parker Knee LP OL Riley Reiff Knee LP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Ankle LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Pittsburgh Steelers

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

The good news for the Patriots is Ezekiel Elliott no longer being on the injury report. With Stevenson out, Elliott will be the next man up to lead the offensive backfield against a terrifying Steelers defense.

