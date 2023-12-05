Advertisement

Patriots Week 14 injury report: Key offensive starters missing on Tuesday

Jordy McElroy
·2 min read

It was back to work for the New England Patriots on Tuesday, following Sunday’s shutout loss at home to the Los Angeles Chargers.

There won’t be much time to sulk in defeat with a short turnaround ahead of a Thursday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots released their injury report with their top-two offensive starters, wide receiver Demario Douglas and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, both listed as non-participants at practice. Stevenson is expected to miss “a few weeks” with a high ankle sprain, while Douglas has still yet to clear concussion protocol.

So there’s a very good chance that the Patriots will be without both players against the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are preparing to start Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback with Kenny Pickett dealing with an ankle injury. That means it’ll likely be Bailey Zappe taking on Trubisky in this matchup.

Here’s the full injury report for both teams on Tuesday:

New England Patriots

Player

Injury

Tuesday

Game Status

WR Demario Douglas

Concussion

DNP

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Ankle

DNP

DL Christian Barmore

Shoulder

LP

LB Chris Board

Back

LP

WR Kayshon Boutte

Shoulder

LP

OT Trent Brown

Ankle/Hand

LP

WR DeVante Parker

Knee

LP

OL Riley Reiff

Knee

LP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Ankle

LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player

Injury

Tuesday

Game Status

QB Kenny Pickett

Ankle

DNP

RB Najee Harris

Knee

DNP

S James Pierre

Shoulder

DNP

DT Keeanu Benton

Oblique

LP

C Mason Cole

Neck

LP

LB Elandon Roberts

Groin

LP

DT Cam Heyward

Not injury-related (Rest)

LP

G Isaac Seumalo

Shoulder

LP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Hand

FP

DT Montravious Adams Sr.

Ankle

FP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

The good news for the Patriots is Ezekiel Elliott no longer being on the injury report. With Stevenson out, Elliott will be the next man up to lead the offensive backfield against a terrifying Steelers defense.

