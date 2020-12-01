Patriots Week 12 film review: Adam Butler’s all-out effort was key to victory

The New England Patriots’ (5-6) topsy-turvy season continued in Foxboro this season, as they downed the upstart Arizona Cardinals (6-5) 20-17 off of Nick Folk’s 19th field goal make in a row, and second game-winning kick this season.

The Patriots offense mightily struggled again, but the story of the game was Bill Belichick’s defense rattling Kyler Murray and the mighty Cardinals offense.

The Patriots limited Murray to just 201 total yards and an interception on Sunday with a game plan that featured a variety of different formations, often utilizing three or more safeties, with many lining up near the box to help in run coverage (versus Murray and Arizona running backs) as well as shallow zone coverage in the passing game.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury, a former Belichick draft pick for the Patriots in 2003, was seemingly flustered throughout the game.

We broke down the Patriots’ defensive performance here.

Most common formation: Big Nickel (2-4-5 or 3-3-5) or 3-4 (three safeties)

DT/NT -- Adam Butler DT/DE -- Deatrich Wise Jr./Lawrence Guy EDGE (stand-up) -- John Simon EDGE (stand-up) -- Chase Winovich LB -- Ja’Whaun Bentley SS/LB -- Adrian Phillips SS/LB -- Kyle Dugger CB -- J.C. Jackson CB -- Stephon Gilmore DB (CB (slot) or S) -- Jonathan Jones/Jason McCourty FS -- Devin McCourty

Interesting wrinkle

The Patriots dabbled in a variety of formations and personnel — Big Nickel (2-4-5, 3-3-5), Nickel 2-4-5, 3-4, Quarter — and heavily used three or four-safety packages that often saw Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips in the box, Jason McCourty in man coverage versus tight ends as a pseudo-safety, and Devin McCourty as a free safety in zone coverage.

Additional Analysis

— There were a lot of fine performances from Patriot defenders on Sunday (Chase Winovich, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Terez Hall, Adrian Phillips, etc.), but Adam Butler certainly stood out among the rest. In his return from injury, the interior defender spent time as a defensive tackle in Nickel 2-4-5 looks and nose tackle in 3-4 fronts. Butler had a key sack, a few hits on the QB and even a few run stuffs. He also tipped a Murray pass at the line of scrimmage that resulted in an Adrian Phillips interception in the second half. — Elsewhere in the front seven, we already mentioned a few players above. We’ll give credit to Bentley and Hall, who each helped make some key run stuffs when the team needed it most. They were solid on Sunday. With a team like Arizona who has a solid running game but also likes to spread you out and rely on speed, you’d think Bentley and Hall would had issues, but Belichick’s zone coverage schemes and usage of box safeties Dugger and Phillips allowed the Patriots to keep some speed on the field, while also allowing Bentley and Hall to do what they do best. Lawrence Guy was also a menace in the interior, and Winovich delivered another solid performance with a sack, batted pass and a few pressures on Kyler Murray. Isaiah Mack and Akeem Spence also contributed, as the two combined for 24 snaps as interior defenders.

— On plenty of instances, the Patriots ran a 3-4 look with three safeties on the field — Adrian Phillips as a pure inside linebacker, Kyle Dugger as a strong safety creeping up to make it an eight-man box, and Devin McCourty back deep as a free safety. The thinking there for the Patriots was to use more men in the box to stop Arizona’s rushing attack, while also adding in some versatility and speed in the form of their array of safeties. New England also used three safeties similarly in their Big Nickel 2-4-5 look, in which both Phillips and Dugger are listed as creeping safeties apart from the Patriots’ six-man front of linebackers or safeties, with Devin McCourty back deep. — At one point in the first quarter, Jason McCourty played in the box as a safety-linebacker hybrid (apart from the team’s Nickel 2-4-5 base) on consecutive snaps. He was seemingly being used for run support, possibly for any potential designed runs by Kyler Murray to the outside. J-Mac had a couple more of these snaps in the second half, as well. Considering he also played more man coverage snaps on Arizona tight ends than any other Patriots DB on Sunday, you could say Jason McCourty was used as more of a safety in this game. — Arizona ran for 138 yards but their 4.1 yards per carry mark wasn’t too damning for New England. Plus, the Patriots held Kyler Murray to just 31 yards rushing and the team made the big stops on the ground when it counted — goal-line stand at end of first half, third-and-2 stuff late in fourth quarter to set up Zaze Gonzalez’s missed field goal.

— Through the air, we had the Patriots in zone coverage on 70 percent of Cardinals passing plays, with Cover 3 (43 percent) and Cover 0 (20 percent) being the team’s most-used coverages throughout the night. The first man coverage snap we logged from the Patriots was early in the second quarter. They had run zone coverage on nine defensive snaps before that. Similarly to how they defended Lamar Jackson, the idea with heavy zone coverage is that defenders in man coverage usually have their backs turned to the quarterback as they stick to their assignment, leaving the entire defense vulnerable to a Kyler Murray scramble. The Patriots also sprinkled in some Cover 1, Cover 2 and Cover 4 looks in an attempt to confuse Murray. It worked. — The most common man coverage assignments were Stephon Gilmore on DeAndre Hopkins (14), J.C. Jackson on Christian Kirk (12), Jonathan Jones on Andy Isabella (8), and Jason McCourty (7) and Kyle Dugger (4) on Arizona tight ends. The Patriots were solid in pass defense, save for committing too many penalties, which almost doomed them. Jason McCourty’s 4th-down holding call in the end zone was a killer in the fourth quarter. But overall, each Patriots DB had something to be thankful for in pass coverage. Gilmore did a phenomenal job limiting Hopkins (five catches, 55 yards). The Arizona All-Pro wide receiver did a lot of his work on shorter out-breaking routes versus Gilmore in Cover 3, in which the reigning DPOY was tasked with guarding his deep third of the field, anyhow. Elsewhere in the secondary, undrafted rookie cornerback Myles Bryant (13 snaps) deserves credit for his role near the line of scrimmage as a QB spy or shallow-zone defender in Quarter looks.