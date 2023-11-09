Advertisement

Patriots Week 10 injury report: Three players ruled out for Sunday’s game

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones won’t be sleeping any easier with offensive tackle Trent Brown officially out for a second consecutive week.

The Patriots ruled three players out on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s road trip to Germany for their Week 10 clash with the Indianapolis Colts.

Brown missed Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons, but he has also been dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss last week’s game against the Washington Commanders. His absence along the offensive front leaves a big void in the blindside protection for Jones.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson has also officially been ruled out for the game. Jackson was benched as a starter against the Commanders and reportedly sent home this week for performance issues and missing curfew. Along with Brown and Jackson, wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) has been ruled out as well.

Here’s the full injury report for the Patriots and Colts on Thursday:

New England Patriots

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

OT Trent Brown

Not injury-related (personal)/Ankle

DNP

LP

OUT

CB J.C.Jackson

Not injury-related

DNP

DNP

OUT

DL Christian Barmore

Knee

LP

LP

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

Hamstring

LP

LP

CB Myles Bryant

Chest

LP

LP

WR Demario Douglas

Ankle

LP

LP

CB Jonathan Jones

Knee

LP

LP

OL Vederian Lowe

Ankle

LP

LP

WR DeVante Parker

Concussion

LP

LP

OUT

DL Deatrich Wise

Shoulder

LP

LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Indianapolis Colts

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

CB JuJu Brents

Quadricep

DNP

DNP

WR Josh Downs

Knee

DNP

DNP

LB Zaire Franklin

Knee

DNP

LP

TE Drew Ogletree

Foot

DNP

DNP

CB Tony Brown

Concussion

LP

FP

T Braden Smith

Hip/Wrist

FP

FP

WR Alec Pierce

Ankle

LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

The Patriots will be looking to get back on track after dropping back-to-back losses to the Commanders and Miami Dolphins. It’ll be a tough road ahead with a roster that has been ravaged with injuries.

Others will have to step up in a big way to give the Patriots a fighting chance against a Colts team that should be favored entering this matchup.

