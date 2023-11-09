Patriots Week 10 injury report: Three players ruled out for Sunday’s game

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones won’t be sleeping any easier with offensive tackle Trent Brown officially out for a second consecutive week.

The Patriots ruled three players out on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s road trip to Germany for their Week 10 clash with the Indianapolis Colts.

Brown missed Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons, but he has also been dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss last week’s game against the Washington Commanders. His absence along the offensive front leaves a big void in the blindside protection for Jones.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson has also officially been ruled out for the game. Jackson was benched as a starter against the Commanders and reportedly sent home this week for performance issues and missing curfew. Along with Brown and Jackson, wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) has been ruled out as well.

Here’s the full injury report for the Patriots and Colts on Thursday:

New England Patriots

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status OT Trent Brown Not injury-related (personal)/Ankle DNP LP OUT CB J.C.Jackson Not injury-related DNP DNP OUT DL Christian Barmore Knee LP LP LB Ja’Whaun Bentley Hamstring LP LP CB Myles Bryant Chest LP LP WR Demario Douglas Ankle LP LP CB Jonathan Jones Knee LP LP OL Vederian Lowe Ankle LP LP WR DeVante Parker Concussion LP LP OUT DL Deatrich Wise Shoulder LP LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Indianapolis Colts

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB JuJu Brents Quadricep DNP DNP WR Josh Downs Knee DNP DNP LB Zaire Franklin Knee DNP LP TE Drew Ogletree Foot DNP DNP CB Tony Brown Concussion LP FP T Braden Smith Hip/Wrist FP FP WR Alec Pierce Ankle LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

The Patriots will be looking to get back on track after dropping back-to-back losses to the Commanders and Miami Dolphins. It’ll be a tough road ahead with a roster that has been ravaged with injuries.

Others will have to step up in a big way to give the Patriots a fighting chance against a Colts team that should be favored entering this matchup.

