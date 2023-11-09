Patriots Week 10 injury report: Three players ruled out for Sunday’s game
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones won’t be sleeping any easier with offensive tackle Trent Brown officially out for a second consecutive week.
The Patriots ruled three players out on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s road trip to Germany for their Week 10 clash with the Indianapolis Colts.
Brown missed Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons, but he has also been dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss last week’s game against the Washington Commanders. His absence along the offensive front leaves a big void in the blindside protection for Jones.
Cornerback J.C. Jackson has also officially been ruled out for the game. Jackson was benched as a starter against the Commanders and reportedly sent home this week for performance issues and missing curfew. Along with Brown and Jackson, wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) has been ruled out as well.
Here’s the full injury report for the Patriots and Colts on Thursday:
New England Patriots
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
OT Trent Brown
Not injury-related (personal)/Ankle
DNP
LP
OUT
CB J.C.Jackson
Not injury-related
DNP
DNP
OUT
Knee
LP
LP
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
Hamstring
LP
LP
CB Myles Bryant
Chest
LP
LP
Ankle
LP
LP
Knee
LP
LP
Ankle
LP
LP
WR DeVante Parker
Concussion
LP
LP
OUT
DL Deatrich Wise
Shoulder
LP
LP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
Indianapolis Colts
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
CB JuJu Brents
Quadricep
DNP
DNP
WR Josh Downs
Knee
DNP
DNP
Knee
DNP
LP
TE Drew Ogletree
Foot
DNP
DNP
CB Tony Brown
Concussion
LP
FP
Hip/Wrist
FP
FP
WR Alec Pierce
Ankle
LP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
The Patriots will be looking to get back on track after dropping back-to-back losses to the Commanders and Miami Dolphins. It’ll be a tough road ahead with a roster that has been ravaged with injuries.
Others will have to step up in a big way to give the Patriots a fighting chance against a Colts team that should be favored entering this matchup.