Patriots Week 10 film review: Chase Winovich, Kyle Dugger deliver career-best performances

Two weeks removed from their lowest point in 20 years as a franchise, the New England Patriots (4-5) pulled off their best win of the season, 23-17 over the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) in a raging rain storm.

With the Houston Texans (2-7) up next, Bill Belichick’s bunch has a good shot at pulling even to a .500 record, and their renewed sense of hope came via a win over the team that sent them into a downward spiral last season.

It’s fair to wonder if Belichick had been scheming versus Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, for this past offseason, when he signed Adrian Phillips and drafted Kyle Dugger. Both safeties played a hand in limiting the Ravens’ rushing attack on Sunday, as did some others (Chase Winovich, Carl Davis, etc.).

New England used a heavy mix of defensive-back heavy personnel on Sunday, but their formations were different than that of the Los Angeles Chargers’ when the handed Jackson their first playoff loss — and where Adrian Phillips was heavily utilized in the Chargers’ game plan.

We break down New England’s unique looks and defensive tendencies from Sunday below in our defensive film review.

Most common formation: Big Nickel (2-4-5 or 3-3-5)

DT/NT -- Adam Butler/Byron Cowart/Carl Davis DT/DE -- Lawrence Guy/Deatrich Wise Jr. EDGE (stand-up) -- John Simon EDGE (stand-up)/LB -- Chase Winovich LB -- Terez Hall LB/SS/EDGE -- Adrian Phillips SS/EDGE -- Kyle Dugger CB -- J.C. Jackson CB -- Jason McCourty CB (slot) -- Jonathan Jones FS -- Devin McCourty

Interesting Wrinkle

The Patriots began the game with a unique Big Nickel 3-3-5 look with safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger playing out wide as pseudo-EDGE defenders, and Chase Winovich as an off-ball linebacker, before moving to more of their traditional looks — Nickel 2-4-5, etc. The clip below is an example of the Patriots’ Big Nickel 3-3-5 setup, with nose tackle Carl Davis, a key midseason acquisition, making a tackle with help from Dugger on the edge. https://twitter.com/MattBowen41/status/1328459822988222467

Additional Analysis

— The thinking with the Patriots’ Big Nickel 3-3-5 look was that utilizing Phillips and Dugger out wide on the edges would not only assist in outside runs by Lamar Jackson and Ravens running backs, but also help limit yards on any possible hand-offs to wide receivers motioning across the formation. Baltimore utilizes a ton of pre-snap motion, like the 49ers, but they don’t run nearly as many hand-offs to the motioning receivers off these looks. The Ravens didn’t try that once on Sunday, but they often ran to the outside to test Phillips and Dugger, with Jackson gaining a few key first downs on such designed QB runs to the outside. But overall, Phillips and Dugger set the wide edges effectively, as did John Simon and Chase Winovich, with the former often playing as a true EDGE defender on the strong side, and the latter being utilized as both an EDGE defender and off-ball linebacker. Dugger was credited with 12 tackles (seven solo) and Winovich added seven tackles (six solo) and several QB pressures. Both Dugger (56 snaps, 85 percent of defensive snaps) and Winovich (65 snaps, 98 percent) played a career-high in snaps in a game that probably doubled as their best performances as pros. That’s a helluva good sign for Bill Belichick and the future of the New England defense, particularly on a week in which he was criticized for his past few draft classes.

— Two more players that helped with the Big Nickel 3-3-5 scheme were nose tackle Carl Davis (6-foot-5, 320 pounds), a recent addition from the Jaguars (and former Raven), and Terez Hall, a practice squad addition who has at least held his own while replacing Ja’Whaun Bentley as the team’s only pure inside linebacker in recent weeks. Davis only played 19 snaps (29 percent) but his presence in the interior has helped beef up a defense line that has relied too much on practice squad-level players up front (Nick Thurman, etc.) this season, and it showed. Additionally, his presence has allowed Lawrence Guy, perhaps New England’s best player along the front seven, to kick back over to more of a 3-4 defensive end on three-man fronts, which is his more natural spot. “He has some experience and I think some of the techniques that we use are similar to what he's played in the past, whether it be in college or in the NFL,” Belichick said of Davis after the game. “Lawrence [Guy] played with him at Baltimore, so I know he's helped him some in the adjustment and acclimation period. But, yeah, Carl's been a guy that's been able to give us some depth at a position that we've needed, and hopefully he can build on the last couple weeks here going forward and see how that all works with the defensive line rotation and their playing roles and so forth. But, he's definitely helped us the last couple weeks.” https://twitter.com/MattBowen41/status/1328475265505374208

Hall hasn’t been dominant or overly-competent in filling in for Bentley, but his experience on the team’s practice squad over the last year-and-a-half has allowed him to fill the inside linebacker role without a massive drop off from him to Bentley. — At times in the second half, the Patriots continued to use Phillips and Dugger in these wide-EDGE roles but sometimes in a different look — a Big Nickel 2-4-5 set. Here Phillips and Dugger posed as on-the-line defenders outside of Winovhich and Simon as traditional EDGE defenders. Terrence Brooks (13 snaps) also came in to spell Dugger as a safety with wide-EDGE duties on several looks in both Big Nickel looks. — Elsewhere along the front seven, Adam Butler, Lawrence Guy, Byron Cowart and Deatrich Wise Jr. each played within the 40-to-60 percent of defensive snap range, and rookies Josh Uche (32 percent) and Anfernee Jennings (17 percent) logged snaps as an EDGE and off-ball LB, respectively. Uche added a sack, and apparently spent time as an off-ball linebacker in pre-game warmups, according to several beat writers, but that plan didn’t quite come to fruition during the game. Still, the young linebacker seems to be learning quickly. – In the secondary, we had the Patriots in zone coverage on 71 percent of Ravens passing plays, with Cover 3 (67 percent) their overwhelmingly top option. The feeling there is the Patriots didn’t want to use a lot of man coverage with Jackson’s scrambling ability. In man coverage snaps, if Jackson were to take off, defensive backs and linebackers in man coverage assignments would have their backs turned to the QB. Still, New England went to their usual Cover 1 look on 24 percent of Ravens’ passing plays. — The most common man coverage assignments were Dugger on Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (10), J.C. Jackson on “Hollywood” Brown (7), Jonathan Jones on Willie Snead (7) and Jackson and Jason McCourty combining for seven such assignments on Ravens receiver Devin Duvernay. Jackson, who has struggled some the last two weeks, was solid as a No. 1 cornerback in a bounce-back effort that saw him make a huge interception at the end of the first half.