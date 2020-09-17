Patriots’ Week 1 film review: Adrian Phillips, Joejuan Williams shine in unique roles

The New England Patriots stymied the Miami Dolphins offense in their 21-11, Week 1 win at Gillette Stadium. They picked off Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick three times and held him to a 44.6 passer rating. Bill Belichick’s defensive unit also limited Miami to just 87 rushing yards on the ground. The Dolphins used three different running backs but amassed just 3.2 yards per carry.

To show how the Patriots did this, we went to the film, where an assortment of unique roles for New England’s defensive backs helped befuddle the Dolphins. The findings should be illuminating to New England’s fanbase, particularly as it pertains to cornerback Joejuan Williams and safety Adrian Phillips.

WEEK 1 (VS. MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Most common formation: Nickel 2-4-5

DT — Lawrence Guy/Adam Butler

DT — Byron Cowart/Deatrich Wise Jr.

EDGE (stand-up) — John Simon

EDGE (stand-up) — Chase Winovich

LB — Ja’Whaun Bentley

LB — Adrian Phillips

CB — Stephon Gilmore

CB — J.C. Jackson

CB (slot)/S — Jason McCourty

CB (slot)/S — Jonathan Jones

S — Devin McCourty

Key inactives/injuries: LB/EDGE Josh Uche, LB Cassh Maluia

Interesting wrinkle: The Patriots moved their defensive backs all around their formatons, with Devin McCourty notably spending time at safety, outside cornerback and slot defender. Other examples include Jonathan Jones bouncing around as both a deep safety and slot cornerback, and Jason McCourty playing some safety in addition to slot cornerback and perimeter cornerback. Additionally, Adrian Phillips was used almost solely as a linebacker, whereas Terrence Brooks and rookie Kyle Dugger mostly played strong safety. Joejuan Williams played a good deal of snaps, but was almost exclusively used as a man coverage option on Miami tight end Mike Gesicki.

Additional analysis:

— In coverage, we tallied the Patriots running some form of man coverage (which can include zone assignments) on 77 percent of passing plays — including plays that were QB scrambles or that had various penalties. As expected, Cover 1 (often with some form of “robber” defender as well as a deep safety zone) was the most used coverage.

— In man coverage, the most common assignments were Stephon Gilmore on Dolphins X-receiver Preston Williams, J.C. Jackson on speedy receiver Jakeem Grant, Jonathan Jones on Isaiah Ford in the slot and Joejuan Williams matched up against Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. Miami’s No. 1 receiver, DeVante Parker, played just 23 snaps because his day was shortened with an apparent injury. Gilmore and Jackson both spent time on Parker in the early going, with the other guarding the 6-foot-5 Williams. Jason McCourty played a great deal of safety late, but in man coverage he was most often used to defend Ford out of the slot.

— In the race for snaps as a box safety, Adrian Phillips outpaced Terrence Brooks and rookie Kyle Dugger. But as mentioned above, although Phillips spent time at strong safety and pseudo-linebacker, he really acted mostly as a true off-ball linebacker in New England’s Nickel 2-4-5, which was the Patriots’ closest thing to a base formation both last season and on Sunday. In defending the pass, Phillips often dropped back into zone coverage (where he made his fantastic interception reading Ryan Fitzpatrick’s eyes) or followed Miami running backs in man coverage. He covered Miami tight end Mike Gesicki only (once), hinting at his usage as more of a linebacker in the front seven, as opposed to a box safety masquerading in the front seven. He also rushed the passer from the EDGE spot in a few six-plus defensive back formations. He usually ran a stunt that saw him shoot right up the middle, which forced a Fitzpatrick interception to Stephon Gilmore on one instance.

— Earlier in the week, former Patriots CB Aqib Talib mentioned that Belichick had offered him a one-year, $6 million deal to cover tight ends in 2020. It appears Williams, who spent a chunk of this offseason with the safeties, will fill that role. In 24 coverage snaps, it appears he was placed on Gesicki each time, but Gesicki only ran a route on 20 of those snaps. On the others, he stayed in to block, which put Williams in his apparent second assignment, which was a middle-of-the-field, shallow zone to stop short crossing routes — think of the yellow zone in EA Sports’ Madden NFL video game series.

