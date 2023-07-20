Patriots to wear classic ‘Pat Patriot' jerseys, helmet for these two games

The New England Patriots have some of the best classic jerseys in the NFL.

Whether it's the old red jerseys and white helmets from the "Pat Patriot" days, or the blue Flying Elvis jerseys of the 1990s, the Patriots have several great options when deciding which throwback uniform to use during the 2023 season.

Just like last season, the Patriots will wear the red jerseys and white helmets for two home game this fall. The team announced the two dates Thursday:

Week 2 : Sept. 17 vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Week 13: Dec. 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

The Patriots went 1-1 wearing their red throwback jerseys last season. They beat the Detroit Lions 29-0 in Week 5, and then lost 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills during a Thursday night game in Week 13. That Bills game did provide one of the most exciting touchdowns of the Patriots' season, though.

The Patriots won't be the only team to wear classic uniforms in 2023. Many others franchises will, too, including the Seattle Seahawks, who unveiled an awesome video earlier this week showcasing their sweet 1990s era throwbacks.