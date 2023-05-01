Patriots’ way too early 53-man roster projections

The New England Patriots just completed the 2023 NFL draft, and with their roster mostly filled with new picks, free agent signings and UDFAs, there is a sense of what the training camp roster could possibly look like.

The Patriots did a really good job of filling holes throughout the entire offseason, whether fans want to agree or not. I think they added quality NFL players at positions of need and found developmental and upside players on all levels.

Let’s get into a way too early 53-man roster projection with the roster as currently constructed. We won’t get into the why just yet, as that will come as we see how everyone looks come training camp.

Key:

PS= Practice Squad

FF = Foxborough Flu/Red Shirt/IR

FA = Cutting player and letting them walk.

Quarterbacks (2)

Cuts: Trace McSorely (FA) and Malik Cunningham (PS)

Running Backs (4)

Cuts: Kevin Harris (PS) and JJ Taylor (FA)

Wide Receivers (6)

Cut: Tre Nixon (PS) and Bowden Jr. (PS)

Tight Ends (3)

Cuts: Scotty Washington (FA), Johnny Lumpkin (PS)

Offensive Line (9)

Cuts: Connor McDermott (PS) Chasen Hines (PS), Andrew Steuber (PS), James Ferentz (FA), Kody Russey (PS) Yodny Cajuste (FA), Bill Murray (FA)

Defensive Line (4)

Cuts: Carl Davis (FA), Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (FA), Lawrence Guy (FA)

EDGE (5)

Cuts: Ronnie Perkins (PS), DaMarcus Mitchell (PS)

Linebackers (5)

Cuts: Mack Wilson Sr. (PS), Olakunle Fatukaski (FA), Terez Hall (FA). Calvin Munson, (FA)

Safety (4)

Cuts: Joshua Bledsoe (PS), Brad Hawkins (PS)

Corner Backs (5)

Cuts: Ameer Speed (FF), Shaun Wade (FA), Rodney Randle (PS), Quandre Mosley (PS)

Specialists (6)

Cuts: Nick Folk (FA), Corliss Waitman (FA) Tucker Addington (FA), Raleigh Webb (FA), Cody Davis (FA)

Practice Squad (16)

Malik Cunningham, QB

Kevin Harris, RB

Lynn Bowden Jr., WR

Tre Nixon, WR

Johnny Lumpkin, TE

Conor McDermott, OT

Andrew Stueber, OT

Kody Russey, C

Chasen Hines, G

Ronnie Perkins, EDGE

DaMarcus Mitchell, EDGE

Mack Wilson Sr., LB

Joshuah Bledsoe, S

Brad Hawkins, S

Quandre Mosely, CB

Rodney Randle, CB

