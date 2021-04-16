Patriots waive recently unretired center Dustin Woodard

Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
Patriots waive recently unretired 2020 NFL draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are continuing to make small roster moves as the 2021 NFL Draft draws nearer.

Their latest move? It was parting ways with a 2020 NFL Draft pick that never played a snap for them.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots elected to waive Dustin Woodard. The seventh-round draft pick out of Memphis retired from football in August but recently returned to the Patriots. He was reinstated to the active roster just a few days ago.

It's understandable that the Patriots would part ways with Woodard. He figured to be their third-string center behind the recently re-signed David Andrews and Ted Karras, who returned to the Patriots after a year with the Miami Dolphins.

Woodard would've provided depth for them, but unless he could win a job as a backup guard, he would've likely been battling for a practice squad spot. With little opportunity available for him in New England, Woodard will look to restart his NFL career elsewhere.

As for the Patriots, they have opened up an extra spot on their 90-man roster. It will be interesting to see if they add any more potential-packed players before the draft or if they leave the roster spot open for draft picks and undrafted free agent signings.

Either way though, expect them to add some depth to their offensive line at some point during the '21 NFL Draft. There are plenty of strong tackles and solid interior linemen available for them to consider in this year's draft class.

