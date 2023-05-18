Patriots waive offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste

Patriots waive former third-round draft pick Cajuste originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are moving on from offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.

The 2019 third-round draft pick was waived on Thursday, the team announced. The move leaves an open spot on the Patriots' 90-man roster and clears $ 2.743 million in salary cap space.

Cajuste, 27, missed his first two NFL seasons due to injury and has played in only 17 games over his first four seasons. He appeared in 10 games with three starts in 2022 but spent more time on injured reserve with a thumb injury.

Earlier in the offseason, the Patriots signed Cajuste to a non-guaranteed restricted free agent tender. By parting ways with the West Virginia product, they no longer have any players from their 2019 draft class on the roster.

As of Thursday, the Patriots' tackle depth chart includes Trent Brown, Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson, Conor McDermott and Andrew Stueber.