Patriots will waive Nathan Rourke

The Patriots are dropping down to four quarterbacks on their 90-man roster.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team has informed Nathan Rourke that he will be waived. Third overall pick Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe, and sixth-round pick Joe Milton will be the remaining quarterbacks in New England.

The Patriots claimed Rourke off of waivers from the Jaguars in December and he served as a backup to Zappe in the final weeks of the season. Rourke, who played two seasons in the CFL, did not appear in any games for either New England or Jacksonville.

Maye and Milton will be part of the Patriots rookie minicamp later this week and the whole group will be together as the team's offseason program moves forward.