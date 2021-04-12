The Patriots announced that they dropped a player on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t wide receiver Julian Edelman.

News of Edelman’s release is only on the league’s transaction report for the day and hasn’t been acknowledged by the team at this point. They did announced that Michael Barnett has been waived, however.

Barnett signed with the Patriots last August and spent the season on injured reserve. He had 47 tackles and a half-sack in 46 games at the University of Georgia.

The Patriots also formally announced the return of offensive lineman Dustin Woodard to their roster. Woodard was a seventh-round pick last year and retired before the start of the regular season. The Patriots held onto his rights and he’s been reinstated after choosing to resume his playing career.

Patriots waive Michael Barnett originally appeared on Pro Football Talk