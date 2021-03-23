Patriots waive Justin Rohrwasser

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Patriots entered Tuesday with three kickers on their roster.

Now, they have only two.

New England waived Justin Rohrwasser, per the transaction wire. A fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Rohrwasser gained notoriety for his tattoo of the logo of the far-right militia group, Three Percenters. The tattoo has since been removed.

Rohrwasser did not appear in game as a rookie. He was first waived in the final roster cut downs then signed to the practice squad, where he stayed the whole season. He was signed to a futures deal in early January.

The Patriots agreed to re-signe Nick Folk late last week to a one-year deal and also had former Buccaneers second-round pick Roberto Aguayo on the roster. Folk was New England’s primary kicker in 2020, hitting 26-of-28 field goals and 30-of-33 extra points.

New England also waived linebackers Cassh Maluia and Michael Pinckney on Tuesady. Maluia was a sixth-round pick last year, and Pinckney entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent.

Patriots waive Justin Rohrwasser originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories