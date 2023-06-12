Patriots waive James Robinson three months after signing ex-Jaguars RB

The New England Patriots cut ties with James Robinson on Monday, waiving the 24-year-old running back less than three months after adding him on two-year deal in free agency.

Robinson was a breakout star for the Jaguars during the 2020 season, setting an NFL record for an undrafted rookie by racking up 1,414 yards from scrimmage. While discord with head coach Urban Meyer meant fewer touches in 2021, Robinson still managed 989 yards and eight touchdowns before an Achilles tear ended his second NFL season.

Jacksonville traded Robinson to the New York Jets during the 2022 season to clear the way for Travis Etienne Jr. to take the brunt of the carries in the Jaguars backfield. But Robinson struggled in New York and was a healthy scratch in several weeks, finishing with only 85 yards in four games with the team.

After spending time on three different rosters in the last year, Robinson’s NFL career appears to be in jeopardy. There’s no reason to expect a reunion to happen in Jacksonville, as the team added D’Ernest Johnson in free agency and Tank Bigsby in the NFL draft to round out the running backs room.

Through three seasons, Robinson has 2,262 career rushing yards, 617 receiving yards, and 23 total touchdowns.

