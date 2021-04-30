The Patriots drafted a quarterback Thursday night, so they waived a quarterback Friday afternoon.

The team cut fourth quarterback Jake Dolegala.

New England drafted Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in the first round, and he’ll join a quarterbacks room with Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Coach Bill Belichick said Newton remains the starter for now.

Dolegala, 24, spent last season on the team’s practice squad.

Dolegala has never played a down in the regular season.

He played a reserve/future contract in January.

Patriots waive Jake Dolegala originally appeared on Pro Football Talk