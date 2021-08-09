The Patriots are down to three healthy quarterbacks in camp.

According to multiple reports, New England has waived Jake Dolegala.

The Patriots claimed Dolegala off waivers at the end of July when the Packers cut him. He had spent most of last season on New England’s practice squad.

Dolegala has been in the league since 2019, going undrafted out of Central Connecticut State. He spent time with the Bengals as a rookie.

With Jarrett Stidham sidelined for 12 weeks after undergoing back surgery, the Patriots have Cam Newton, first-round pick Mac Jones, and Brian Hoyer currently available at QB.

Patriots waive Jake Dolegala originally appeared on Pro Football Talk