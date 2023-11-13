Patriots will waive Jack Jones

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t sharing the team's plans for the quarterback position coming out of their Week 11 bye, but one change is coming to the defensive side of the ball.

Agent Jamal Tooson confirmed that the team is waiving his client Jack Jones. The cornerback played 10 snaps in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts and has 12 tackles in five games this season.

Jones had been playing a bigger role on defense in previous weeks, but appeared to be benched early in the team's Week Nine loss to the Commanders. Jones was also suspended by the Patriots for the final two games of last season. The cornerback was on injured reserve at the time.

Jones was a 2022 fourth-round pick. He had 30 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a rookie.