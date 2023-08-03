Patriots waive injured LB Terez Hall

Another roster spot has opened for the New England Patriots with the team announcing the release of linebacker Terez Hall on Thursday.

Hall, who missed multiple training camp practices, was released with an injury designation. That means he’ll be subjected to going on waivers and giving other teams a chance to put in a claim for him.

If he clears waivers unclaimed, he’d revert back to injured reserve for the Patriots until the end of the season. It’s a tough break for the former undrafted free agent defender, who hasn’t appeared in a game since the 2020 season.

Injuries have been a lingering issue for the fifth-year linebacker, who spent the 2021 season on the Reserve/PUP list. He was ultimately cut from the Patriots in May 2022, before re-signing again on the practice squad that December.

With wide receiver Ed Lee being released on Wednesday, the Patriots now have two open spots on their roster.

