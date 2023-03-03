The Patriots released offensive lineman Hayden Howerton, the team announced Friday.

New England signed Howerton to the practice squad Nov. 1, and then signed him to a futures contract with Jan. 10.

Howerton, 24, went to training camp with the Titans after being signed as a rookie free agent out of Southern Methodist.

Tennessee waived the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder on Aug. 30.

He made 53 starts during his college career with 39 starts at left guard, 12 at center and two at right guard.

Patriots waive Hayden Howerton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk